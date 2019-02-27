Gatwick Airport overturned lorry - ‘no access to North Terminal by road’

Drivers are being warned to avoid the the Gatwick North Terminal roundabout after a lorry overturned and spilled 30 tonnes of rubbish.

@GatwickPolice tweeted: “#A23 North Terminal R/A is still closed due to a overturned lorry & 30 tonnes of rubbish over the carriageway. The lorry is being recovered by specialist recovery vehicle. #PCSO63905”

Gatwick Airport tweeted: “UPDATE: Traffic is still being diverted to our South Terminal after a lorry overturned near the North Terminal earlier this afternoon. Delays can be expected. Please allow extra time for your journey.

“All car parking bookings for our North Terminal Short Stay will be accepted in the South Terminal Short Stay until this issue is resolved. Please allow extra time for your journey.”

More to follow.

The tweet from Crawley Fire Station

