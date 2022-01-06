Gatwick Airport experiencing IT issues in Air Traffic Control tower
Gatwick Airport has been experiencing IT issues in the Air Traffic Control tower this (Thursday) morning.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:28 am
The issues have resulted in three diverted flights and delays with both arrivals and departures.
Gatwick Airport tweeted: "We have been experiencing IT issues in the Air Traffic Control tower this morning, resulting in three diverted flights.
"We continue to experience delays with both arrivals and departures, and are working to fully resolve this as soon as possible."