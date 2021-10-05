Fuel in Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Sussex - here’s where you can get petrol on Tuesday, October 5

They are helping the search for fuel so people can get to work and take children to school.

Some petrol stations closed last week temporarily after BP and Esso warned of petrol and diesel shortages at some of its stations due to a lack of delivery drivers.

Petrol stations across the area were left dry following big queues on Friday (September 24) and Saturday (September 25), despite the Government urging people to carry on buying petrol as normal and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying that refineries had ‘plenty of petrol’.

BP fuel station in Silverhill SUS-210924-114556001

The Government also announced on Monday (September 27) that it was suspending competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying.

Officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Hastings and Sussex.

Queue at Jet fuel station in Bexhill Road. SUS-210924-114530001

Esso fuel station on the A259 near to Glyne Gap on Friday (September 24). SUS-210924-114544001