First section of new St Leonards road opens

The first section of a much-anticipated road in St Leonards opened today (Tuesday, March 19).

The western section of the Queensway Gateway was completed and handed over from contractors Breheny to Sea Change Sussex, allowing it to open while the eastern side of the road to the A21 continues.

The opening of this first section provides a new access for the Emmaus Hastings and Rother charity superstore.

Emmaus business manager Mark Cameron said: “The new road should give us higher visibility, as well as improving access for our customers. The superstore, which will now be accessed from Queensway instead of Junction Road, has just benefited from a refit of the top floor, with support from CRASH, the construction industry charity, improving the display of furniture, clothing and household items.”

Emmaus Hastings and Rother is part of a worldwide non-religious movement that aims to help people move on from homelessness by giving them a home and work in a supportive environment. Residents volunteer in the Battle, Bexhill and Whitworth Road shops and warehouse, restoring and reselling donated furniture and household goods.

A Sea Change spokesman said: “The first, western section of the Queensway Gateway road has today been completed and handed over from contractors Breheny to Sea Change Sussex.

“This is for access only to the businesses at the western end of Whitworth Road, including the Emmaus charity store. This now needs to be reached from Queensway via the newly-opened section of road, as construction of the Queensway Gateway’s eastern side has meant needing to close Whitworth Road at its western end. Access to Rambler Coaches, Bartletts SEAT garage and ATB Bike Sales is unaffected.”

The spokesman said Sea Change could not confirm the completion date for the rest of the Queensway Gateway, but “recognises that local people are keen to see the full road open and is moving to complete it as swiftly as is possible”.

