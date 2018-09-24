Engineering work to close Hastings train line

Planned track work will close all lines between London and Hastings on Monday evening (September 24).

The work will be taking place between Tonbridge and Wadhurst. It has caused a number of alterations.

The 10.45pm and 11.45pm (Monday) London Charing Cross to Hastings service will be replaced by a bus between Tonbridge and Wadhurst.

The 10.45pm and 11.45pm (Tuesday) London Charing Cross to Hastings service will be replaced by a bus between Tonbridge and Hastings.

The bus will call at Tunbridge Wells, Wadhurst, Battle and St Leonards Warrior Square. An additional bus service will run from Tonbridge to St Leonards Warrior Square, calling at all stations. Coaches do not have access to Crowhurst station, so a mini bus will run from Battle to Crowhurst.

The 8.45pm and 9.45pm London Charing Cross to Hastings services are replaced by buses between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings. Buses do not have access to Crowhurst station, so a mini bus will run from Battle to Crowhurst.

The 9.50pm Hastings to London Charing Cross and 10.50pm Hastings to Tonbridge are replaced by buses are replaced by buses between Hasting and Tunbridge Wells. These buses are extended to run to Tonbridge.

The 10pm, 10.30pm, 11pm and 11.30pm (Monday) London Charing Cross to Tunbridge Wells services will be replaced by buses between Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells.

The 12.25am (Tuesday) London Cannon Street to Tunbridge Wells service will be replaced by a bus between Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells.

The 11.05pm Tunbridge Wells to London Cannon Street (Monday) will be replaced by a bus between Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge.

The 10.50pm Hastings to Tonbridge (Monday) service will be replaced by a bus between Wadhurst and Tonbridge.

The 12.05am and 12.35am Tunbridge Wells to Tonbridge (Tuesday) services will be replaced by buses.

Passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

Read more:

Heroes brave the downpour to take part in Y Front Run

Old school friends give concert to support St Leonards church