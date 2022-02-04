Emergency incident at Hastings blocking all train lines

Southern Rail

Southern said trains in the Hastings area may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The incident is also affecting services between Hastings, Battle, Tunbridge Wells and London.

On its website, Southern said: “Trains cannot enter or leave Hastings and will be held in stations while this incident is ongoing.

“This is affecting services between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells and will cause knock on delays to trains between Tonbridge and London.

“Buses are replacing cancelled trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

“Arriva Buses are accepting our ticket holders between Tonbridge and Tunbridge Wells on routes 7 and 402, at no extra cost.

“Stagecoach Buses are accepting our ticket holders on routes 254, 304 and 305 between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings at no extra cost.

“Some services will terminate and restart from Bexhill where possible. If you are travelling between Bexhill and Hastings you should delay travel until later.

“If you are travelling between Ore and Hastings you can travel on Stagecoach route 20 and 22, you will need to purchase a ticket and claim this back through the Southern website.

“If you are at Ham Street, Appledore, Rye, Winchelsea, Doleham or Three Oaks please press the Help Point for assistance with onward travel.”

Southern said disruption is expected until around 2pm.