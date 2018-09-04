Electricity returned to properties affected by telegraph pole collision

Electricity supplies have been reconnected to 66 properties in Battle which were affected by a collision between a car and a telegraph pole on a main road on the approach to Hastings.

A car collided with the pole on the A2100 at about 12.25pm on Monday (September 3).

The collision caused damage to the telegraph pole cables and left 66 properties without electricity, according to UK Power Networks.

A spokesman said most supplies were restored by 7.32pm on Monday and the final two were reconnected at 10.53pm.

The A2100 was closed from Powdermill Lane, Battle, to Beauport roundabout, in Hastings, shortly after the collision and was reopened on Monday night.

Police said there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved.

Traffic reports said the road was closed in both directions and affected traffic between Battle and Hastings.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said one ambulance crew attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment.

Later on Monday, there were further delays in the surrounding area following a two-vehicle collision on the A21 at Claremont School.

Rother Police took to Twitter to say the A21 was reopen at 6.24pm.

