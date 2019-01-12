Elderly couple involved in Hastings car collision

An elderly couple were treated for shock after a collision in Hastings this afternoon (Saturday), according to Sussex Police.

Police said Queen's Road was blocked for an hour as a result of the collision at around 2.30pm, which was also attended by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Accident

A police spokesman added: "There were only slight injuries with an elderly couple being treated for shock after being extracted from their car."

During the incident, bus company Stagecoach tweeted that 'Hastings local services were on long delays' due to the incident and apologised for any inconvenience

Police confirmed the road has now cleared and has been re-opened.