Dozens left without electricity after car collides with telegraph pole

A total of 66 properties in Battle are without electricity supplies after a car collided with a telegraph pole on a main road on the approach to Hastings, UK Power Networks said.

A car collided with the telegraph pole on the A2100 at 12.25pm today (Monday, September 3), according to police.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore electricity supplies to 66 properties in Battle after a cable was damaged on an electricity pole earlier today.

“Sussex Police alerted us at 12.33pm about cables down on Hastings Road. Although these proved to be telephone wires, we needed to turn off electricity supplies at 1.15pm to safely repair our equipment.”

The A2100 was closed from Powdermill Lane, Battle, to Beauport roundabout, in Hastings, shortly after the collision.

Police said there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved.

Traffic reports said the road was closed in both directions and affecting traffic between Battle and Hastings.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said one ambulance crew attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment.

