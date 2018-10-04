Disruption to rail services at Hastings station

Rail services in and out of Hastings are experiencing disruption this morning (Thursday, October 4) due to a passenger being taken ill.

Southern Railway says its services are currently unable to proceed past Hastings station, and platform 2 is currently blocked. This is affecting services towards Ashford International and Eastbourne.

The rail firm says services from Hastings station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes, and disruption is expected to continue until 11am.

A notice on Southern Railway's website says: "A passenger has been taken ill on a train at Hastings station, meaning train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 11:00.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey today, as you may experience a delay of up to 20 minutes.

“You are able to use your Southern ticket for travel with Southeastern via any reasonable route.

“Southern services are currently unable to proceed past Hastings station, and platform 2 is currently blocked. This is affecting services towards Ashford International and Eastbourne.

"An ill passenger has been reported on the 08:55 London Victoria to Ore service, and this train is currently delayed on platform 2 at Hastings station. Paramedics are on site tending to the passenger, and further updates will be provided shortly."

For more information or to keep up to date, visit www.southernrailway.com.