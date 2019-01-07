Disruption for passengers in 1066 Country due to faulty train

A broken down train is causing disruption for passengers this morning (Monday, January 7) in 1066 Country.

Southern said services between Ashford International, Rye, Winchelsea and Hastings are currently affected and that that fewer trains are able to run between the stations.

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled and disruption is expected until 9.30am.

The company said the 04:53 Eastbourne to Ashford International service suffered an engine fault which could not be repaired.

The train involved has returned to a local depot, and a replacement train is being bought into service.