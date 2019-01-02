Demonstrators protest at Hastings station against rail fares rise

Campaigners protested this evening at Hastings station against today’s national rise in train fares.

The demonstration by Bring Back British Rail was organised ahead of the new fares being implemented from today (Wednesday, January 2), which rose by 3.1 per cent.

Campaigners from We Own It, the Association of British Commuters and NOR4NOR took part in a national protest called the Rail Revolution: National Day of Action.

Protests took place at stations across the country, as well as Hastings with a central one at London King’s Cross being held at the height of the morning rush-hour earlier today.

On Friday, January 18, campaigners are delivering the Care2 Petition to Re-nationalise our Railways, signed by more than 118,000 people to the Department for Transport.

However, Hastings and Rye MP, Amber Rudd today said the Government had frozen rail fares in line with inflation for the sixth year in a row.

She added that the Transport Secretary also announced measures to cut fares for a generation of rail passengers, with the Government introducing a brand new railcard, which it said will halve all rail fares for 1.2 million young people including 16- and 17-year-olds in Hastings and Rye.

The railcard will give 16- and 17-year-olds 50 per cent off all fares from September and will be valid for season tickets and peak services.

The 26-30 railcard also became available from Wednesday, which the Government said will benefit an extra three million people with a third off their travel.

Ms Rudd said: “I am delighted by these announcements which will provide a genuine boost for hardworking commuting families and young people in Hastings and Rye.”