There are reports of delays on the A21 this afternoon (Friday, December 21) due to a lorry overturning.

Traffic is building up between Hastings and Sedlescombe after the Eddie Stobart vehicle crashed into a ditch earlier this afternoon.

Bob Okines, who took the above photograph, said he expected there to be traffic delays for ‘quite some time’ following the incident.

Sussex Police has been approached for information.

More to follow.