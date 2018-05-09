COUNTY NEWS: Huge sinkhole opens up in town’s main road

A large sinkhole has led to the main road of a Sussex town being closed for emergency repairs.

The large hole in Bepton Road, Midhurst appears to be around half a lane’s width in the road, with traffic reports estimating it is now up to two metres wide.

West Sussex Highways has sent a team to conduct emergency repairs to the road and police have cordoned off the area.

Bulldog Barbers sent in this pictures from customer Kizzy Lane of the hole, which began opening up at about 2.30pm.

Southern Water is now investigating. See updates at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk