Council undertaking work in preparation for further bus lanes along Bexhill Road

The wheels are in motion for the second phase of works to implement controversial bus lanes along Bexhill Road.

East Sussex County Council is currently completing detailed design work for further bus priority measures on the A259.

This second phase would see the westbound bus lane between Bexleigh Avenue and Ravenside Retail Park extended to the pedestrian crossing, and an eastbound lane introduced between Harley Shute Road and Filsham Road.

A county council spokesman said: “This is not a new scheme, but the final two phases of the measures agreed for Bexhill Road following a consultation in 2014 designed to improve the speed and reliability of bus services in the area, and encouraging more people to use public transport.

“The bus priority measures are a requirement of the planning condition and condition of the funding arrangements for the Bexhill to Hastings Link Road.

“The scheme includes sections of bus lane and upgraded bus stop facilities including high-access kerbs and real time passenger information boards showing the times of the next buses to arrive.

“The improvements will help to maintain the reduced traffic levels on the A259 brought about by the opening of the Link Road and will have lasting benefits for Hastings, Bexhill and the wider area.”

