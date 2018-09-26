Council removes ‘appalling’ photo of woman standing on railway track following backlash

An ‘appalling’ photograph of a person standing on railway tracks has been removed from a website aimed at young people after complaints from a concerned resident, East Sussex County Council has confirmed.

The county council’s website c360.org.uk used the picture under the subheading Travel where it offered young people advice on how to travel around the county cheaply.

Scott Lepine, a train driver from Rye, described the picture as ‘appalling’ after discovering it when looking at travel options for his ten-year-old daughter for when she starts secondary school next year.

He added: “I think it’s absolutely crazy. I have spent considerable time educating my daughter in railway safety so to then be faced with this on a website aimed at students and younger children is appalling.

“I cannot see the point of it. I showed it to my wife who is also a train driver and she was equally shocked it was on there.

“The picture needs to be taken down as it should not have been there in the first place.”

In response to Mr Lepine’s comments, an East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The photograph used on the c360 website was chosen in consultation with young people for the travel section of the website.

“We appreciate the concerns raised by a member of the public and have removed the photograph from the website.”

