Christmas Sussex Belle pictured as it made its way through 1066 Country

Scores of people turned out to see the Christmas Sussex Belle pass through 1066 Country this afternoon (Tuesday, November 27).

The train, hauled by steam locomotive No. 44871, left London Victoria Station at around 10.30am before heading south towards Brighton.

The Christmas Sussex Belle.''Photo taken at West St Leonards Station. SUS-181127-154655001

The train passed through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath before leaving the Brighton Line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivelsfield.

At Lewes, it joined the East Coastway Line that runs from Brighton to Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford.

At Eastbourne – where it arrived at 12.57 and left again at 2.30pm after being serviced – the train was diesel-hauled along the coast through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach and Bexhill to Hastings for 3.06pm.

The train reversed direction of travel at Hastings and left with the steam locomotive in charge to head north through Crowhurst, Battle, Mountfield Tunnel. Robertsbridge, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks, Ashford, Swanley and back to London Victoria for 5.20pm.

The Christmas Sussex Belle.''Photo taken at West St Leonards Station. SUS-181127-154641001

For more information visit www.railwaytouring.net.

