Child injured in collision with van in Hastings

A child in Hastings has been injured in a collision with a van, a police spokesman has confirmed.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the scene at 4.20pm to reports of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian in Priory Road.

It happened at the junction with Plynlimmon Road, according to traffic reports.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with, and the pedestrian – a child – suffered minor injuries as a result.

Police have now reopened the road.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for comment.