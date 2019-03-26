Child hurt in collision with vehicle in Hastings

A child has been taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Hastings, the ambulance service has confirmed.
Paramedics were called to St Helen’s Road, close to the roundabout with Sedlescombe Road North, at approximately 8.45am.
An ambulance service spokesman said: “The child was assessed and treated for injuries including a cut to their head before being taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.”
