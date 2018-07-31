Car overturns on A259 in Bexhill

A vehicle has overturned on the A259 Barnhorn Road causing long delays, according to Sussex Police.

Police said they were called to the scene of the one-vehicle road traffic collision, close to the Bexhill service station, at 12.31pm.

Sussex Police said the vehicle, travelling west, struck a tree and overturned.

Officers have been joined at the scene by crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue.

A police spokesman said the road has not been closed but there are long delays in the area.

Initial inquiries suggested a person has suffered minor injuries, police said.

Recovery is on its way to the scene.