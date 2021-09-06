Car crashes through fence in Hastings

The incident happened near the junction with Old London Road and Rye Road in the afternoon, according to witnesses.

Witnesses added the blue car was recovered from the scene following the accident and part of the area was cordoned off.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The scene of the collision. Picture by Simon Stevens SUS-210609-102111001

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports a car had left the road at Old London Road at approximately 1.40pm on Friday.

“Ambulance crews attended and two patients, a man and a woman were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”