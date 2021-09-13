Car collides with vehicle and building in Winchelsea
A car collided with a parked vehicle and a building in Winchelsea.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:13 am
Police said emergency services were called to the scene in High Street following the incident.
The fire service also attended.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a car colliding with a parked vehicle in High Street, Winchelsea, at 11.40am on Wednesday (September 10).
“The car hit a building, causing structural damage to a wall, and the fire service attended to carry out a safety check.
“No injuries were reported.”