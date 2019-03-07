Calls to make Fairlight road safe after bus and truck collide outside Hastings

Calls have been made to make a main road safer following a collision on Monday (March 4).

Andrew Mier, who lives in Fairlight, said it was not the first time in recent years that an accident had taken place on the stretch of Fairlight Road.

He said: “Fairlight Road, near the junction with Martineau Lane, was closed for more than two hours when a bus and a coach collided on the narrow section and became wedged.

“Police and a fire engine were in attendance, but I gather they were unable to move the vehicles and clear the road until heavy lifting equipment was brought along the narrow lanes.

“The police informed me there were no injuries. This is far from the first time the road has been blocked like this.

“Fairlight Road is the main road between Fairlight and Hastings, and the only practical route for large vehicles.

“With the road blocked, and traffic diverted to even narrower roads such as Rosemary Lane and Peter James Lane, emergency services such as ambulance and fire will have considerable difficulty in reaching Fairlight.

“In the case of ambulances this is made worse by Fairlight’s considerable distance from Eastbourne, around 25 miles, where heart and stroke victims are treated.

“In both cases it is well-established that speedy treatment improves both survival and quality of life for victims.

“It is totally unacceptable that the road is in this unsafe state.

“It is almost beyond belief that there is currently a planning application to build 150 houses near Wakeham’s Farm outside Fairlight.

“The road and the situation with emergency access is unsafe even with present traffic.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have to focus our very limited resources for road safety improvements on roads where the need is greatest.

“This is a minor road with a good safety record and therefore does not meet the criteria for any significant improvements at this time.

“Like many of the county’s minor roads, it is narrow, but on routes such as this the onus is on motorists to drive safely, according to the conditions and the layout of the road.”