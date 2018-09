East Sussex is seeing plenty of congestion on its roads this morning.

There is queueing traffic northbound, north of Brighton on the A23 London Road as it meets the A27 in Patcham.

Westbound delays of around 11 minutes can be found south east in Saltdean on A259 Marine Drive.

There are reports of westbound delays along the A27 at Drusillas Roundabout of up to six minutes.

Congestion along the A27 continues both ways north of Eastbourne, with traffic queueing around several roundabouts.