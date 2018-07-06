Busy Hastings road to be resurfaced

Work to resurface The Ridge is to start this month.

The resurfacing will take part in two sections. The first is the area around the Conquest Roundabout. Works will be carried out at night under two-way temporary traffic lights.

This section of the work will start on Wednesday (July 18) for four nights, and will take place from 8pm to 6am.

The second section of work will see a road closure in place from St Helens Park Road to Telham Close.

This will start on Friday, July 20 for seven nights. The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am and no work will take place at the weekend.

A diversion will be in place via Elphinstone Road, Queens Road Roundabout, A2101 St Helens Road, Parkstone Road and Hillside Road.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Elements of this work will be noisy. Noisy work will stop by midnight. Apologies for any inconvenience.”