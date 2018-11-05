Bexhill Road collision left 461 customers without power

A collision between a car and a power pole on the A269 left 461 customers without electricity on Sunday night (November 4), according to UK Power Networks.

The collision on the A269 Bexhill Road, in Bexhill, happened shortly after 7pm.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to reconnect power at five properties after an electricity pole was damaged in a road accident on the A269 Bexhill Road, Bexhill.

“For safety reasons we initially needed to turn off power supplies to 461 customers from 7.57pm to 8.25pm last night. “Repairs continue to reconnect remaining supplies.”

UK Power Networks hopes to return power to the remaining properties this afternoon.

Two ambulances and three SECAmb cars attended the road traffic collision between Ninfield and Linsford Cross, followed by the air ambulance service.

Two men were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with potentially serious injuries, said a spokesperson for SECAmb.

