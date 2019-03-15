Another section of A21 to be closed for resurfacing work

Another section of the A21 is due to close for resurfacing work next week.

The road will be closed in both directions from the John’s Cross roundabout and Junction Road at Baldslow, St Leonards.

The closure will be overnight, from 8pm to 6am, on Thursday, March 21.

Highways England says a clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A2100.

The A21 has recently undergone improvement work on other sections of the road, including between Battle Road, outside the Asda superstore, and Bohemia Road in St Leonards.

More information about forthcoming roadworks is available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com or the Highways England website at https://highwaysengland.co.uk.

