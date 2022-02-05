Accident involving cyclist and van closes A259 between Bexhill and Pevensey

Part of the A259 is currently closed following an accident this morning (Saturday, February 5).

By Richard Gladstone
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 2:14 pm

The incident, which was first reported at around 11.20am, happened on the road between Bexhill and Pevensey.

The AA said on its traffic news site: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to serious accident, a van and a cyclist involved on A259 both ways from A27 (Pevensey Roundabout) to Ninfield turn off. Affecting traffic between Pevensey and Bexhill.”

More as we get it.

Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220502-134234001
A259BexhillPevenseyA27