A259 road closure to continue – and extend

The closure of the A259 will continue – and extend – next week.

From Monday, March 4, the A259 Little Common Road will be shut from its junction with Broadoak Lane to the junction of the A269 London Road, from 8pm to 6am.

Highways England expects the work to finish on Wednesday, March 13, and says the road closure will not be in place over the weekend.

Work to be carried out includes the installation of road markings, studs, detector loops and High Friction Surfacing.

Highways England says to do this work as efficiently and as safely as possible, the A259 Marsh Road will continue to be closed from Pevensey Roundabout to Little Common Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A22 at Polegate, A271, A269 to re-join the A259 at the junction of London Road.

Westbound traffic should follow the above diversion route in reverse.

Parking restrictions will be in place along Little Common Road.

