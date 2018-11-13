A259 ‘likely to remain closed into afternoon’ after collision

The A259 between Rye and Brookland is ‘likely to remain closed into this afternoon’ after a collision, according to traffic reports.

Traffic reports said a van collided with a telegraph pole at 3am, resulting in a set of power cables coming down.

The collision was reported to have affected traffic both ways from the A268 to Hook Lane before the road was closed.

Traffic reports said traffic between Hastings and Folkestone has been affected.

Detours are in operation, according to reports.

More to follow