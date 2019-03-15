A259 in Bexhill to close for resurfacing work

Another section of the A259 in Bexhill is set to close for resurfacing work next week.

King Offa Way will be closed in both directions, between Coombe Valley Way and Dorset Road, from Monday, March 18.

The closure will be in place overnight, from 8pm to 6am, and work is expected to last for six night, according to a Highways England spokesman.

The spokesman said a clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A269, A2690 and A2036. This will take motorists along Combe Valley Way and Wrestwood Road.

The A259 Marsh Road, Barnhorn Road and Little Common Road have all been subject to closures this month while improvement works take place. These roads have now reopened.

