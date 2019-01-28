A259 Hastings work to cause road closures

Resurfacing of the A259 is set to cause road closures around Hastings this week.

Carriageway resurfacing works on the A259 Rye Road, Hastings, will start tonight (Monday, January 28).

The work will then continue for five nights, according to East Sussex Highways.

Starting tonight, the A259 Rye Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 8pm and 6am.

The B2093 The Ridge will be closed tonight and tomorrow night to allow East Sussex Highways to carry out works at the junction of B2093 and A259.

There will be no access to The Ridge from Old London Road and traffic will be diverted via Old London Road, Priory Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Elphinstone Road and vice versa.

Phase two of the roadworks will start on Wednesday (January 30) for three nights.

The A259 Rye Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place between 8pm and 6am and The Ridge will reopen.

