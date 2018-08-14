A259 closed at Winchelsea after cyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’

The A259 has been closed both ways at Winchelsea after a cyclist suffered serious injuries, according to Sussex Police.

Police were called to the A259 Hastings Road, in Winchelsea near Rye, at 10.05am on Tuesday (August 14) after reports of a cyclist falling off his bike.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, is reported to have suffered serious injuries, police said.

Emergency services are on scene and the road is currently closed between Monks Walk and Icklesham.

There have been reports of long queues in the area and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Police said there are no further details at this stage.