A22 northbound closed after ‘serious accident’

The A22 has been closed northbound this morning after a serious accident, according to traffic reports.

The A22 Hailsham Bypass was closed northbound from A295 (Eagles roundabout) to Diplocks Way/Knockhatch Adventure Park.

According to traffic reports, an air ambulance was sent to the scene at around 6am.

The road is likely to remain closed through morning rush hour.

Southbound traffic was also blocked for a short time but was released around 6.10am.

Traffic is slow on the diversion route and southbound is slow approaching.