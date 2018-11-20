A2100 blocked after collision between car and pedestrian

The A2100 has been blocked after a collision between a car and a pedestrian, according to Sussex Police.
The collision – in Lower Lake, Battle – is reportedly affecting traffic on the A2100 Battle Hill both ways between the B2095 Powdermill Lane and Glengorse.
Police said the collision happened at 4.51pm on Tuesday (November 20).
A police spokesman said: “Injuries are unknown at this stage.
“The road is currently blocked.
“No further details at this stage.”
Traffic travelling through Battle has also been affected, traffic reports say.