A21 towards Hastings partially blocked after collision

The A21 has been partially blocked after a road traffic collision, according to traffic reports.

The collision – first reported at 3.32pm – happened on the A21 Kent Street southbound at Moat Lane.

Traffic reports say the congestion is back up to Sedlescombe and traffic travelling towards Hastings has been affected.

There are also added queues due to the earlier collision between a car and a telegraph pole on the A2100.

The A2100 collision has left 66 properties in Battle without electricity supplies.

