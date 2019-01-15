A21 outside Hastings closed after collision

The A21 has been closed southbound due to a road traffic collision, traffic reports say.

The collision is reported to have happened on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound at the A2100 Junction Road.

There are reports of congestion to Sedlescombe.

Emergency services are on the scene, according to reports.

The road has been closed while police deal with the collision.

Traffic is reportedly using local roads to avoid the closure which is causing added congestion.

