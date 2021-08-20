A21 in Hurst Green, near Robertsbridge closed after lorry overturns
Part of the A21 was closed to closed to traffic after a lorry overturned yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 19).
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:34 am
The incident happened in Hurst Green, near Robertsbridge.
Police and other emergency services attended the scene before the road was reopened.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the A21 near Robertsbridge at about 2.30pm on Thursday (August 19) to reports of a lorry on its side.
“The driver suffered cuts and bruises and the road was temporarily closed with a diversion in place as the vehicle was recovered.”