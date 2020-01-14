Woman injured after car overturns in St Leonards collision

A busy road in St Leonards was closed following a two-car collision in which one vehicle overturned.

Paramedics were called to Battle Road, St Leonards, shortly after 9.30pm on Monday (January 13).

A spokesman for the South East Ambulance Service said crews were responding to reports of a two vehicle collision, in which one car had overturned.

On arrival, a woman was suffering from back pain, the spokesman added.

She was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital.

Police closed the road while the scene was dealt with.