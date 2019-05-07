Warning of delays along busy Hastings road

Hastings Borough Council has warned motorists of delays along a busy Old Town road for the next few weeks.

Work has started today (Tuesday, May 7) on creating a concrete collar to reduce erosion to an East Hill cave’s supporting pillar.

As the work is just above Rock-a-Nore Road, measures are being put in place to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians using the busy road.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesman said the work will continue until its estimated completion on June 28, including at weekends.

During that time, Rock-a-Nore Road will be reduced to a single side, with traffic lights, and delays are expected.

READ MORE:

• Petition calls for investment in ‘disgraceful’ Hastings road

• New tapas restaurant in Hastings Old Town approved

• Emergency services called to rescue two people stuck on West Hill cliffs