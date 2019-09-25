Two taken to hospital after car overturns in Bexhill

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision which closed a road in Bexhill.

Traffic reports said the A259 Little Common Road road was closed both ways from White Hill Avenue to Broadoak Lane – close to the Denbigh pub.

An eyewitness said she saw a car on its roof.

The collision was first reported at 9am.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) on Little Common Road at approximately 9am.

“Two patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.

“A further patient was checked at the scene.”

Traffic in the surrounding area is slow as a result of the collision.