Two taken to hospital after Bexhill collision

A road in Bexhill was closed for almost two hours following a collision on New Year’s Day.

Police and paramedics were called to Little Common Road at approximately 11.30am on Wednesday (January 1).

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Dan Jessup

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm ambulance crews attended the scene and two patients were assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

“They were not thought to have suffered serious injuries.”

The Bexhill Fire service advised motorists to avoid the scene while recovery took place.

The road was reopened shortly after 1pm.

Police have been approached for comment.