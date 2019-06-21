Tributes paid to Bexhill cyclist who died in Combe Valley Way collision

A family has paid tribute to a cyclist who tragically died in a collision near Bexhill.

Antoney Colley was cycling along the A2690 Combe Valley Way about 6.20am on Sunday, May 26, when he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The 53-year-old night security officer, of Sewell Avenue, Bexhill, was declared dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement: “Antoney was one of a kind, he would do anything for his family and friends. His work colleagues at the Sussex Exchange always spoke highly of him.

“Antoney was a friendly, caring person, he was generous and would always be willing to help even strangers. He loved to talk to everyone. He enjoyed his music, both listening and playing. He loved to walk his dogs every morning on his return from work.

“Antoney was a wonderful husband, step-dad and step-grandad, and he took pride in talking about his family, especially his grandchildren.

“We have a gaping hole that can never be filled, as he was so tragically taken from us, but will live on in our hearts forever.

“We cannot thank the emergency services enough and the care that he received at the scene for doing all that was possible for Antoney.

“The funeral service will take place at Bexhill Cemetery on July 1, 2019, at 11am. All are welcome to attend.”

The driver involved in the collision – a 34-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink/drugs.

He has been released on conditional bail until June 23, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the vehicles in the area shortly before the collision, is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Newell.

