Traffic delays likely as work begins on new St Leonards Aldi entrance

Motorists are being told to expect delays along a main road in St Leonards as work begins on the new Aldi entrance.

Roadworks will start along the A259 Bexhill Road on Monday, October 14, near to its junction with Bulverhythe Road.

The work is expected to last for 10 weeks, until December 20, with two-way traffic lights in place initially, until October 25.

After that, the roadworks will continue with ‘some carriageway incursion’, according to East Sussex Highways.

The work is to create an entrance for the new Aldi supermarket currently being constructed along Bexhill Road.

The site, previously occupied by a Peugeot garage and independent supermarket, will also house two smaller units to be used for retail purposes to serve the local community – possibly including a café.

