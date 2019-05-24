These are the Hastings roads included in a new parking consultation

An informal consultation on proposed changes to parking and waiting restrictions in Hastings has been launched by East Sussex County Council.

The consultation came about due to requests for changes to existing parking controls, a council spokesman said.

In some cases, residents or businesses wanted new controls to be introduced, according to the spokesman.

There were also areas where safety or access issues have been identified and it was felt necessary to introduce restrictions such as yellow lines, said the spokesman.

A total of 26 roads would be affected. These include:

All Saints Street

Ashburnham Road

Calvert Road

Carlisle Parade

Dordrecht Way

Godwin Road

High Street

Laton Road

London Road

Lower Park Road

Maitland Close

Manor Road

Marine Parade

Milward Road

Mount Pleasant Road

Old London Road

Pevensey Road

Robertson Street

Russell Street

Salisbury Road

St Georges Road

Stonefield Road

The Ridge

Upper Maze Hill

Wishing Tree Road North

Wykeham Road

The changes include extensions to existing footways, changes from Blue Badge holders only to resident permit holders only parking and new restrictions on loading bay uses.

The county council is seeking residents’ feedback to the proposals.

Letters are currently being delivered to local addresses ahead of the consultation, which opens on Friday, May 31, and closes on Friday, June 22.

To have your say, complete the consultation online here.

What will happen next?

If there is enough support from the informal consultation, the proposals will be put forward and a draft Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will be written.

This would then be advertised allowing 21 days for formal consultation.

If there are no objections the restrictions will be introduced and the draft will be made permanent.

If objections are received, the county council will need to consider these and present a report to Planning Committee.

