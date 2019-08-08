St Leonards seafront road to partially close for World Car Free Day

A stretch of St Leonards seafront will be closed to traffic next month to mark World Car Free Day.

The road will be turned into a pedestrianised community space on Sunday, September 22 with entertainment and activities devised to encourage people to take sustainable transport alternatives.

Traffic will be diverted away from the seafront from 10am until 8pm between Warrior Square and the pier, although access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.

World Car Free Day is observed annually around the world to encourage communities to enjoy their environment in new ways and promote changes in behaviour needed to tackle the dangers air pollution and climate change.

It is the first time Car Free Day will be officially recognised in Hastings and St Leonards and marks the beginning of the week-long Sustainability on Sea festival.

The event, organised by Transition Town Hastings, in partnership with Hastings Borough Council, will include music from performers, craft workshops, discussion groups, dance troupes, retro games, bike and skate skills demonstrations and a community picnic.

Sarah Macbeth, of Transition Town, said: “Car Free Day is a way to imagine how different urban environments would be if we were all a bit less reliant on our cars; what the town would look like, smell like and sound like with fewer vehicles on the road, and how differently we could use our spaces.

“By closing roads to traffic we are creating more clean, safe and healthy areas for play, interaction and creativity. And while we can’t expect people to give up their cars altogether the day acts as a prompt for us all to reconsider non-essential car journeys.”

For details, visit www.sustainabilityonsea.org.uk.