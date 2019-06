St Leonards seafront has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

Reports suggest the collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened on the zebra crossing near the Azur.

The air ambulance has also been called to the scene and reportedly landed in St Leonards Gardens.

Traffic is being diverted away.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) has been approached for more information.

More to follow.