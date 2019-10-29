Sink hole opens up in Bexhill

A section of a Bexhill road has been cordoned off after a sink hole appeared.

According to local resident Graham Whiffen, the hole opened up at the bottom of Sackville Road, on Friday (October 25).

He said it was filled that evening before it reappeared on Saturday.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the sink hole, which we believe is caused by a water leak, and we are currently liaising with Southern Water to arrange for them to carry out an investigation into the matter and undertake the necessary repairs.

“Until this can be done and for the safety of the travelling public, the area is cordoned off and temporary traffic lights are in place. We thank everyone for their patience.”