See Gatwick Airport’s new £24 million arrivals area

Gatwick Airport has opened a new arrivals area for travellers from other parts of the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The £24 million scheme allows flyers to leave their aircraft from a jetty or aircraft steps and go straight into the terminal building.

Gatwick Airport has opened a new arrivals area for travellers from other parts of the UK and Republic of Ireland

A new dedicated baggage reclaim belt has also been installed which will free up capacity for international passengers elsewhere.

Previously domestic arrivals had to be coached from their aircraft to a special baggage reclaim area to ensure segregation from international passengers, in line with immigration policies.

A small number of flights may occasionally be coached during peak periods but 95 per cent will now be able to disembark via a jetty or steps, said a Gatwick spokesman.

Andy Pule, Gatwick’s head of terminal operations, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve the experience of passengers who travel through Gatwick, and this is a great example of how we invest in existing infrastructure to facilitate growth while also improving service for all.

“UK and Republic of Ireland passengers are frequent visitors to Gatwick and use the airport as a transit point into London, or to connect with the rest of the world.”

Passengers arriving with Aurigny from Guernsey; British Airways from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Jersey; Aer Lingus from Dublin and Knock and Ryanair from Cork, Shannon and Dublin will use the new area.

See also:

‘Serious concerns’ about Gatwick Airport’s plans to use standby runway

Gatwick Airport ‘has no plans for third runway’