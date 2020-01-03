Rye town centre road to be closed for two weeks

A road in Rye town centre will be closed overnight for two weeks in January and February for repairs to be carried out.

East Sussex Highways is carrying out kerbing work in High Street from Monday, January 20, to Monday, January 27, and carriageway repairs from Monday, February 17, to Friday, February 21.

To ensure the safety of workers and the public, the road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am each night between Landgate and Mermaid Street.

A diversion route will be in place via Landgate, Fishmarket Road, South Undercliff and vice-versa.

Highways crews will try and give access where possible but there may be delays. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Information on all current and forthcoming roadworks is available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com.